GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges Tuesday in Grifton.

Grifton police stopped a vehicle on NC Hwy. 11. They found two pounds of marijuana, 2.8 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and a rifle with ammunition in the vehicle.

Jason Yochim was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession with intent to sell, deliver marijuana and felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver MDPV. Yochim was booked at Lenoir County Jail with a secure bond of $15,200.