Traffic stop leads to 2 arrested on gun charges in Greenville; 1 suspect wanted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop in Greenville and one suspect is wanted.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, a detective with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Charles Boulevard and Firetower Road. Detectives said a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of over an ounce of marijuana as well as a concealed handgun. The handgun was recently reported stolen by the Greenville Police Department.

During the investigation, one of the three occupants assaulted the detective and fled on foot. The detective was not injured.

Warrants have been issued charging 20-year-old Markerion Warren of Winterville with:

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Carrying Concealed Gun

Injury to Real Property

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black gym shorts. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call our office at (252) 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with:

Anthony Dyshawn Stanley, 21, of Akron, Ohio

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Carrying Concealed Gun

Possession > 1/2 oz < 1 1/2 oz Marijuana

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Stanley remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Nijear Tyreque Nicholas-Singleton, 21, of Jacksonville

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Carrying Concealed Gun

Singleton was out of jail on bond for other charges at the time of arrest. He’s being held in the Pitt Count Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.