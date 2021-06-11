Traffic stop leads to arrest of Jones County man on drug trafficking charges

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jones County man was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Brian Devon Tucker, 35, of Pollocksville, is facing several drug charges including trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine and opiates. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office officials said Tucker was initially cooperative but suddenly grabbed a bag of evidence and fled from detectives on foot.

Tucker was captured and taken into custody. Detectives were able to recover the evidence, approximately 157 grams of cocaine, 58 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of Oxycodone prescription pills, 21 grams of marijuana, three grams of a purple powder that is believed to be heroin, a set of digital scales and $766.

Detectives said they also located information linking Tucker to drug sales to Carteret County citizens. He was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $1 million dollar secured bond.