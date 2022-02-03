Traffic stop leads to arrest of two Craven County men on drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Generic Turner, of Adams Creek Road in Havelock, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle for sell of heroin. Xzavier Morris, of Blades Road in Havelock, is charged with two felony counts trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and felony maintaining a vehicle for sell of heroin.

Both were being held on $1 million bonds each in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

Deputies made the traffic stop on Fontana Boulevard at Webb Boulevard in Havelock. During a search of the vehicle that Turner and Morris were in, they found heroin, which led to the arrests.