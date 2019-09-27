Deputies find over kilo of cocaine during traffic stop, 2 arrested

New Bern, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people have been arrested after deputies said they found over a kilo of cocaine during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 70.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 70 Highway near the Cove City exit.

A K9 officer was alerted after narcotics were found in a vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located over a kilo of cocaine and quantity of heroin.

The kilo of cocaine equals approximately 4,532 street level dosage units, that’s worth around $453,000.



Shakeem Dolphin, 38, of Winterville, was charged with two felony counts level three trafficking cocaine and felony conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Melissa Dail Merritt, 34, of Ayden, was charged with two felony counts level three trafficking cocaine, felony conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, and felony possession of heroin.

Both suspects were sent to the Craven County Confinement Facility under $500,000 bonds.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said, “This is another reason why our K9 program is so crucial to the success of seizing these dangerous narcotics before they hit the streets.”

This was a joint operation between the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, Greenville Police Department, East Carolina University Police Department, Winterville Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.