Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges on Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) conducted a vehicle stop on U.S. 17 Highway at Neal Blvd. in Vanceboro.

During a search of the vehicle deputies located a stolen gun, 69.17 grams of MDMA, 1/2 ounce of Marijuana, 3.3 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

24-year-old Rhysante Ellis, age 24, of New Bern is charged with:

  • Trafficking MDMA
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA
  • Possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

23-year-old Tyric McCarter of New Bern is charged with:

  • Trafficking MDMA
  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA
  • Possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

