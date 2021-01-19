Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges on Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) conducted a vehicle stop on U.S. 17 Highway at Neal Blvd. in Vanceboro.
During a search of the vehicle deputies located a stolen gun, 69.17 grams of MDMA, 1/2 ounce of Marijuana, 3.3 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
24-year-old Rhysante Ellis, age 24, of New Bern is charged with:
- Trafficking MDMA
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA
- Possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
23-year-old Tyric McCarter of New Bern is charged with:
- Trafficking MDMA
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA
- Possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia