Traffic stop leads to three arrested on drug charges in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were arrested and are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Washington on Monday.

Police said they responded at 7:24 p.m. to North Bridge Street after an officer noticed a motor vehicle violation. A Kia Sorento SUV was stopped, and drugs were noticed along with movement by the suspects to hide them.

A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine, THC concentrate oil, Oxycodone and two guns, one of which had been reported stolen. Police said the three suspects were previously convicted felons and not allowed to have possession of a gun.

Those arrested and charged included:

Jeremy Perdue was charged with the following:

PWISD Sch IV (Hash/ 31g)

PWISD Cocaine (22g)

PWISD Sch II (Oxycodone 20 dosage units 1g)

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

CCW

Drug Paraphernalia

$25,000.00 Secured bond

Oshun Harris was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

CCW

Possession of drug paraphernalia

$20,000 secured bond

Dougreco Harris was charged with: