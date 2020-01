MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Dare County.

On Thursday, Dare County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near West Eckner Street and Putter Lane.

Deputies said, during the traffic stop an amount of cocaine and marijuana were located.

23-year-old Triston Geer Blakely of Kitty Hawk was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

He was released on a $2,500 bond.