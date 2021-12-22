Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – On Monday night, the New Bern Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle on US Highway 70 near Country Club Road for a headlight violation.

During the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered more than five pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Lasharia Cole, 24, and the passenger, Briana Mclaurin, 21, both of Havelock were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed in Craven County Jail with a $100,000 secured bond.

The incident is still under investigation.