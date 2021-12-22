Traffic violation leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Left: Lasharia Cole and Right: Briana Mclaurin

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – On Monday night, the New Bern Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle on US Highway 70 near Country Club Road for a headlight violation.  

During the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered more than five pounds of marijuana.  

The driver, Lasharia Cole, 24, and the passenger, Briana Mclaurin, 21, both of Havelock were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed in Craven County Jail with a $100,000 secured bond.

The incident is still under investigation.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV