Troopers: Tow truck operator dies in hit-and-run on I-95

DILLON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina troopers are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer that struck and killed a tow truck operator from North Carolina on the side of Interstate 95.

Steven Bullard was hit near mile marker 195 on I-95 in Dillon County as he was loading a vehicle on his tow truck around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and the driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The cab of the tractor-trailer is a 2004-2007 white Volvo VNL that might have been painted green at one point, troopers said.

The truck likely has damage to the right front and could be missing a headlight, part of the hood, or the intake grill, investigators said.

Bullard, 48, worked for Mitchell’s Towing in Robeson County, North Carolina, his brother Namon Bullard told WPDE-TV.

Steven Bullard enjoyed helping people and his brother said anyone who has information about his death can pay back his brother’s kindness by helping his family find closure.

“He was no better than a deer. Or he was no better than a dog beside the road. And at this point, we just want that closure, because it would bring peace knowing that somebody has taken responsibility,” Namon Bullard said.