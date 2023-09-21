GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department pulled over a car that had run multiple stop lights on September 17 at 8:30 p.m.

The driver pulled over near Wayne Memorial Drive and Ninth Street. They promptly let the officers know they were having an emergency and were on their way to the hospital. They were then escorted by the officers to the hospital.

Officers discovered that the passenger in the car was a 6-year-old girl who had been shot in the hand. The Investigative Services Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit were contacted. At the time, officers thought that the child might have accidentally gotten access to the gun within her home, and as a result, unintentionally shot herself. She was taken from UNC Health Wayne to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill due to her injuries.

After further investigation, the cause of the girl’s gunshot was confirmed as an accident. She has since been released from the hospital and is in good condition.

The two adults who live with the girl were charged with Failure to Secure Firearms to Protect Minor. Both adults, Eliana Parker, 22, and Terrell Bedell, 27, turned themselves in to the Wayne County Magistrates Office, and both received a $5,000 unsecured bond.