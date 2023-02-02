NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun.

New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their possession. That weapon was later identified as a pellet gun.

The school’s resource officer along with other New Bern Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Bern Police Department officers. The two people were located off campus and arrested, according to the police department. Police said the subjects did not try to enter the school, and no one inside the school was threatened.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said charges are expected.