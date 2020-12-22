Two arrested after robbery of Jacksonville Food Lion

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police have arrested two people after a Food Lion was robbed on Monday.

Police responded to the Food Lion at 861 Piney Green Road at 9:45 p.m. to a report of a robbery. Officials said the suspect left the business in a vehicle after demanding $2,000 be placed in a bag he handed to a clerk.

After further investigation, an officer stopped the vehicle and two people were arrested:

Benjamin Freer, 41, Wilmington, NC

$23,000 bond

Charges: Attempted common law robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while license revoked

Gillian Cunningham, 45, Wilmington, NC

$20,000 bond

Charges: Warrant service in Wake County, obtain property by false pretense, possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy