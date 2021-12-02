Two arrested after robbing Dollar General in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, the Havelock PD responded to the Dollar General located at 1327 E. Main Street, in a reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect made an employee open the register while displaying a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

While conducting the investigation, officers located the suspect vehicle and were able to take the suspects into custody without incident.

Zachary Carter, 31, from Havelock, was charged with armed robbery and assault by pointing a firearm. Carter is being held at the Craven County Jail under a $125,000 bond. Ann Morley, 42, of Havelock, was charged with aid and abet to commit armed robbery. Morley is being held at the Craven County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Havelock PD would encourage anyone with the information regarding this case or any other crimes to call 252-447-3212.