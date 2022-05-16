Aveon Collins-Smith

Akyree Collins-Smith

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested after deputies obtained a search warrant after finding cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on May 13, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted the stop due to a traffic violation. Upon finding cocaine in the vehicle, they obtained a search warrant for a residence located on Ernest Loftin Road.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers found and seized MDMA, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Aveon Collins-Smith, 24, and Akyree Collins Smith, 24, were arrested. Aveon Collins-Smith was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance (MDMA), maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released after posting a $67,600 secured bond.

Akyree Collins-Smith was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $50,000 secured bond.