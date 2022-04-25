HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police have arrested and charged two people in an attempted armed robbery that happened on April 18.

Officials said Matthew Bowen, 24, and Katlyn Umba, 21, both of Havelock, were identified and taken into custody without incident. A third suspect fled on foot and is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-9, with short dreads, and goes by the street name of “Two Tone.”

Bowen was charged with one count of Attempted Armed Robbery, one count of Felony Conspiracy, and one count of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. Bowen was issued a secured bond of $150,000. Umba was charged with one count of Felony Conspiracy and one count of Aid and Abet an Armed Robbery. Umba was issued a secured bond of $100,000.

Officials said they responded to the area of 210 Shipman Road around 7:15 p.m. on April 18 in reference to an attempted armed robbery. Investigators said a fight broke out during the incident and a shot was fired. The gun was left at the scene. Nobody was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. If you have any information about this crime or any other, please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212. You may also call Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141