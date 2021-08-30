Two arrested, charged with child abuse, sexual assault in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A case that started Aug. 22 as a child abuse investigation led to the arrest of two people, one of which is a registered sex offender.

Morehead City police said they arrested Samantha Jo Chadwick and Anthony Lewis Reels, Jr., both of Morehead City. Reels is a registered sex offender.

On Aug. 27, the Morehead City Police Department charged Chadwick with two counts of Felony Child Abuse, one count of First-Degree Forcible Sex Offense and one count of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child. Reels was charged with a First-Degree Forcible Sex Offense and Statutory Sex Offense with a Child.

Both were placed in the Carteret County jail under a $1 million bond each.