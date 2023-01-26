KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Wayne County.

When Potter was arrested, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on him. He was charged with Possession of Schedule 2, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers were also called to the Piggly Wiggly on 406 E New Bern Road for a trespasser. They found the suspect, Lindsey Garancheski and determined she had a warrant for arrest for failing to appear in court in Lenoir and Craven counties.

During the arrest, Garancheski was in possession of a syringe filled with fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with second-degree Trespassing and Possession of Schedule 1.