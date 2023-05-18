NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of larceny on Tuesday.

The officers conducted a traffic stop near Chelsea Road on the suspects. A probable cause search found that the suspects had guns, magazines, ammunition, gun suppressors, narcotics, Kevlar vests, and a fake law enforcement badge.

The suspects were Phillip Bertolet Blythe Lewis, 33 years old and of Morehead City, and Joshua Scott Smith, 39 years old and of Beaufort.

Lewis was charged with Felony Larceny, Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II and IV Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Smith was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Conspire to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintain Vehicle with purpose to Storing/Selling Controlled Substance, Conspire with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver, Schedule II and IV Controlled Substances.

Lewis was taken to Craven County Jail and put under a $700,000 bond. Smith was also taken to Craven County Jail and put under a $600,000 bond.