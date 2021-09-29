Two arrested for multiple break-ins, other charges in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston police announced the arrest of two men after an investigation into a rash of vehicle break-ins.

Deoveon Malik Craig and Akeem Shaivar Carr were arrested and taken into custody. Their charges are as follows:

Breaking or entering of a motor vehicle

Larceny of a firearm

Breaking or entering of a motor vehicle

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Carr was also facing two charges of possession of a firearm by felon.

Carr was being held on a $500,000 secured bond while Craig was being held under a $250,000 secured bond. More charges are pending, officials said.

Williamston police responded to the West End area of the town after receiving a prowler call on Fairview Street. Officers arrived and soon got a second 911 call from a few houses down from the first call of an armed robbery.

Police said the victim of the armed robbery was approached by two masked men with guns. The suspects took personal items from the victim before fleeing on foot. Officials said the suspects had riffled through a car parked in the victim’s driveway before being confronted by the suspects.

Officers were able to get a detailed description of the suspects and a search for them began in the surrounding neighborhoods. Police and deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter that led to the two suspects being located.

After a chase, Deputy Barr with the sheriff’s office deployed his K-9, who eventually found the suspects, who were then taken into custody.