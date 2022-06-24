NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two brothers from Texas were arrested in Nash County and charged in what deputies said was one of the biggest meth busts in agency history there.

Officials arrested and charged Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua and Kevin Alexis Sanchez, both of Arlington, Texas. They were taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic stop by members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Their charges are as follows:

Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua

02-20-1988

Arlington, TX

Charges:

2 counts Trafficking in Methamphetamine

2 counts Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Bond: $25 million

Kevin Alexis Sanchez

08-24-2002

Arlington, TX

Charges:

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Bond: $25 million

Officials said they pulled the two over for a traffic violation on U.S. 264 East at the 27-mile marker. While speaking with both of them, K-9 Freya did a search of the vehicle. After the dog gave a positive alert, deputies found five kilos of methamphetamine in a duffle bag inside the vehicle.

A further search located a large speaker box in the back of the vehicle with another 41 kilos of methamphetamine inside. A total of 46 kilos (101 pounds) of meth was found.

The brothers were arrested and initially given $3 million secured bonds each. At their court appearance on Friday, their bonds were modified by a judge to $25 each. They were placed in the Nash County Detention Center.