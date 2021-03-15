Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Beaufort County were facing drug charges after their arrest on March 3.

Bobby Moore, 41, of 21093 Hwy. 33 in Aurora and Jennifer Willis, 39, of 225 Warren Street in Edward were arrested after investigators made purchases of drugs. Investigators attempted to stop a vehicle Moore was driving and Willis was a passenger. Moore failed to stop, resulting in a brief chase.

During the chase, deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Moore threw heroin out the window. More than four grams of heroin was recovered in plastic baggies.

Moore was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willis was charged with flee to elude arrest and conspiracy to traffic heroin with Moore.

Moore was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond. Willis was held under a $15,000 bond.