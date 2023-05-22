FRISCO, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office found a car stuck in a ditch on Monday morning.

Deputies ran the tags in their system and found that the car had been stolen from Virginia Beach, VA. They also found Marijuana, Marijuana Paraphernalia, Drug Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine inside the car.

Sterling Thomas Kessel, 42, and Richard Norman Smith II, 41, both from Virginia Beach, VA, were arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine and PWISD Methamphetamine.

Kessel was given a $40,000 secured bond and Smith was given a $52,000 secured bond.