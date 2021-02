WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wallace police have arrested two suspects charged with stealing catalytic converters.

Britney Guzman, 19, and Christian Houston, 19, have been charged with 11 counts each of larceny of motor vehicle parts that occurred at businesses in the Wallace area. The two suspects have several charges against them in other parts of Eastern North Carolina, police said.

Guzman and Houston are currently being held under $100,000 secured bonds.