BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after a man was found dead back in 2022.

Deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation on fentanyl distribution after the body of Alex Luis Garcia, 25 of Merritt, was found dead by Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies and Pamlico County EMS on December 2, 2022. An autopsy showed that Garcia died due to a fentanyl overdose.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Office of District Attorney Scott Thomas, conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of two people who they said distributed the fentanyl to Garcia.

Markese Deshon Moore 28, of Grantsboro and Kayla Marie Drain 30, of Aurora were arrested on May 3. Both were charged with Second-Degree Murder and Death by Distribution. They were placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Moore and Drain had their first court appearance at the Pamlico County District Court on May 5.