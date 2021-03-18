Two arrested in February robbery of convenience store in Beaufort County

PANTEGO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Hyde County have been arrested and charged in the February robbery of a convenience store in Pantego.

A Crime Stoppers tip led investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to arrest charge Quenton Gibbs, 24, of Fairfield, with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping. La’nya Werts, 18, of Swan Quarter was arrested and charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact.

Officials said both were involved in the Feb. 25 robbery of Captain Bucks Convenient Store in Pantego. Both were arrested by members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Gibbs was being held on a $70,000 secured bond while Werts was released on a $25,000.00 secured bond. Both may be facing further charges in this case, officials said.