GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday where 47 pounds of marijuana was found.

Members of the Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 795 near mile marker 14 for a chapter 20 violation. K9 Rip from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was deployed and alerted on the vehicle, prompting a probable-cause search.

Officials found the 47 pounds of marijuana in three duffle bags. That led to the arrests of Brock Johnson and Brandon Duren. Duren was charged with Trafficking Marijuana by Possession (felony), Trafficking Marijuana by Transportation (felony), and Maintaining a Vehicle (felony). He was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Duren was charged with Trafficking Marijuana by Possession (felony) and Trafficking Marijuana by Transportation (felony). Duren was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.