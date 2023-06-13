KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Cooperation from neighboring sheriff’s offices in Greene County and Jones County has helped Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office over the previous 24 hours.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, there was an attempted robbery in Deep Run Monday night. The suspects attempted to escape into Jones County. With the assistance of Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were quickly apprehended.

Kendall Dail Pate, 37, of Kinston and Teldon Lance Burden, 30, of Kinston, were arrested and each charged with felony attempted first-degree burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to impersonate law enforcement. Pate and Burden received secured bonds for their charges.

Tuesday afternoon, there was a person shot on Dawson Station Road in the outskirts of Kinston near the Greene County line. The suspect in that incident left the site of the shooting and went to a Greene County residence. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser and Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped LCSO officials take the suspect into custody only minutes after Sheriff Rogers called Sheriff Sasser.

“It is incredible to have such great sheriff’s offices to the north and south of us here in Lenoir County,” Rogers said. “We truly appreciate the relationships we have cultivated with Sheriff Wineman and Sheriff Sasser. They know we will absolutely reciprocate the great service to their residents the way they have helped serve us and our Lenoir County residents.”