KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police believe two separate shootings this week may be related. They arrested two suspects in the second shooting, which happened on Friday.

Police said Knolege Johnson and Jamir Davis, both 18, were arrested on Friday around 4:40 p.m. Both were charged with one count of attempted murder in reference to a shooting early Friday that injured a man. The two suspects were located and taken into custody in the 1000 block of Candlewood Drive. A gun was found on Johnson, who was also charged with resist, obstruct and delay and carrying a concealed firearm.

Both individuals were placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under secured bonds.

Police responded to the 300 block of South Adkin Street at 1:10 a.m. Friday in reference to shots fired in the area. They found Ricky Roach Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back area. Roach was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Officers said they collected 10 shell casings from the crime scene.

Investigators believe that shooting and one that happened Thursday are believed to be related. In the Thursday shooting, officers responded to 1001 Candlewood Dr. at 6:45 p.m. to a call of a shooting outside the home. They found a 15-year-old shot in the foot. The victim, who was not identified since they are a juvenile, was taken to UNC Lenoir for treatment. Six shell casings were collected from the crime scene, officials said.

Investigators were still looking into the shooting on Candlewood Drive and anticipate arrest warrants are forthcoming. Additional charges on additional suspects in the South Adkin Street shooting are also pending, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.