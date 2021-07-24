Two arrested in Morehead City, charged with murder in death of infant

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges in the death of an infant, according to Morehead City police.

On Friday, warrants were served for arrest for Mellony C. Mciver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26, both of Morehead City. Mciver was charged with Second Degree Murder and Phelps with Second Degree Murder Without Regard. Both were given $1 million bonds and were held in custody.

Officials continue to investigate the incident and had no further information as of Saturday afternoon.

