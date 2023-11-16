NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau and Detectives with the New Bern Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested two people on Monday.

Officers searched through a property in New Bern during an ongoing narcotics investigation on November 13. They found 178 grams of fentanyl, 697 grams of marijuana, 2 guns, and $4,656.

Malcolm Jamal Goodman, 32 years old, and Nykole Rohanda Brown, 30 years old, were both arrested and taken to the Craven County Courthouse.

Goodman was charged with trafficking opium and possession of firearm by felon. His first appearance at court was on November 14. More charges are expected to be filed.

Brown was charged with trafficking opium, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and child abuse. She was given a $2,000,000 secured bond with her first court appearance on November 15.

Both currently reside in the Craven County Courthouse.