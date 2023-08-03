HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says a North Carolina man and woman are facing several charges after a shooting on July 27.

Deputies say around 12:25 a.m., they were notified that a vehicle had been fired upon on Meeks Road in Henry County.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Jackie Duncan Jr. was allegedly traveling on Meeks Road when a burgundy vehicle began following him and driving closely. Duncar Jr. said the vehicle then passed him and stopped in the roadway on the 400 block of Meeks Road.

He then pulled into a driveway on the road to turn around and heard four gunshots. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Duncan’s vehicle was hit several times.

Deputies say Duncan then drove to Eden, North Carolina, and called 911 for assistance.

On July 28, investigators traveled to Rockingham County, NC, and located the alleged vehicle that was involved in the shooting. Investigators identified the two suspects as 28-year-old Courtney Renee Thomas and 37-year-old Andrew Webb, from Eden, NC.

With assistance from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained search warrants for the suspect’s home and vehicle. During the search, investigators allegedly seized five guns and ammunition.

The HCSO charged Thomas and Webb with the following:

Attempted malicious wounding

Shooting at an occupied vehicle

Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony

Thomas was arrested in North Carolina and is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Webb was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on charges from Henry County and Rockingham County. Webb’s bond is $225,000.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call the HCSO at 276-6388751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).