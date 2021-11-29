Two arrested in Onslow County after report of vehicle break-ins, thefts

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after reports of several break-ins and thefts of vehicles.

In a Facebook post from Monday, deputies said on November 23, they located Wesley Willaford, 23, of Swinson Road in Maple Hill, and Cynthia Paulette Miller, 28, of Piney Woods Road in Burgaw. Deputies said they were operating one of the stolen vehicles. They were arrested, taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Williford: Three felony counts larceny of a motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen goods; two counts of felony breaking and entering; felony conspiracy; felony probation violation; misdemeanor larceny; failure to appear.

He is in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $51,000 secured bond.

Miller: felony larceny of a motor vehicle; felony possession of stolen goods. She was also arrested on outstanding warrants from another county for two counts of probation violation; and three counts of felony identity theft.

Miller’s total bond is $26,100 secured.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of break-ins and motor vehicle thefts during the week of November 8-17 in the southwest part of the county and the Richlands areas. During the investigations, detectives obtained video surveillance footage showing Willaford as a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective C. Simmons at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021013872 when calling.