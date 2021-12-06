Two arrested in Pamlico County after chase over false tags on vehicle

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Pamlico County men were taken into custody and were facing charges after a high-speed chase led to a crash over fictitious tags on a vehicle.

Deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle with false tags in the Grantsboro area of Pamlico County. It matched the description of a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop conducted by the New Bern Police Department on Nov. 23.

When Pamlico County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a chase began. At one point, one of the suspects, Hunter Woods, 21, of Grantsboro, jumped from the moving vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was caught. The vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph before the driver lost control and crashed.

Dawson Pipkin, who was driving when the vehicle crashed, was taken into custody. Officials said both were driving the vehicle during the chase and before Woods exited the vehicle. Four ounces of marijuana and digital scales were found in the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with Felony Speed to Elude, Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and numerous traffic offenses. Both suspects were placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond each.