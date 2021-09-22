Two arrested in Pitt County on prostitution charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two women on Tuesday for their part in soliciting prostitution.

Hayley Williams Burgette, 31, and Candace Bena Thackston, 31, both of Greenville, were both arrested by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and charged with soliciting for prostitution at a local Greenville hotel.

Thackston was also found to have two outstanding warrants for probation violation. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $6,000 secured bond for the probation violation charges. Burgette was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, resulting in a second charge. She was also booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.