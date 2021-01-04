Two arrested in robbery of Lenoir County sweepstakes business

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County deputies have arrested and charged two men in the robbery of a sweepstakes business early Sunday.

Cory Devon Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Jones was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $520,000 secured bond.

Derrick Demond Dixon was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Dixon was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond.

Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a robbery at the Blue Door Sweepstakes at 3145 Hwy. 258 North in Kinston. Investigators said the two men robbed the business at gunpoint.

Investigators, along with assistance from Greenville police, identified the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Greenville police made the arrests.

“These suspects committed a crime and did not make it far before our great detectives were on their trail,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “They worked quickly to identify the suspects. We are thankful to the Greenville Police Department for their quick work in locating them.”

This incident is still under investigation to identify any other persons that may have assisted these suspects before, during or after the robbery.