GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested on May 13 following an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the Stokes area, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Gladys Little Jones

Levy Jones Jr.

(PCSO PHOTO)

Levy Jones Jr., 70, and Gladys Little Jones, 64, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on a residence on Sheppard Mill Road. During the search, detectives found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and multiple guns.

Gladys Jones was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and released on a $15,000 secured bond.

Levy Jones Jr. was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and felony conspiracy. He was released under a $10,000 secured bond.

A Crime Stoppers tip prompted the operation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.