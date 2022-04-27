WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after a targeted drive-by shooting in North Carolina in which a man was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded as he walked down the street, police said.

Officers with the Winston-Salem police responded on Tuesday to a reported shooting and were told that Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, was driven in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The injured teenager was driven to a local medical center, where he was treated and released, police said.

Investigators believe the homicide victim was targeted outside his home, and the teenager who was injured was an unintended target.