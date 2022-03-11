TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from North Carolina have been arrested in West Virginia in connection to a body that was found in a home in Edgecombe County on March 5.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports Donald Blake Parrish, 36, of Lucama, and Lori Nicole Allen, 33, of Zebulon, were arrested Friday morning. Officials said they were tracked by detectives and arrested by the Charleston, West Virginia, Police Department. Both were awaiting extradition back to Edgecombe County, where they will face charges.

Investigators determined the body was that of Danny Alderman, who had been killed in his home. It was also determined his vehicle was stolen and driven out of the state by the suspects, officials said.