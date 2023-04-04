GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Greenville men have been arrested on breaking and entering charges by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Wesley Furguson Cepavicius, 28, and Alan Claybond Randolph, 20, were arrested after an investigation following a report of suspicious activity by two men on Port Terminal Road. Multiple stolen items were also recovered during the investigation.

Officials said prior to deputies arriving at the call, it was discovered a breaking and entering was in progress. One of the men left the scene in a vehicle while the other fled on foot. The vehicle was found at a nearby apartment complex, which led to the investigation, discovery of items and arrests.

Both men were charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. They were being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bonds.