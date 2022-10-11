JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What started out as a response to a domestic-related incident ended up being one where two people were arrested on drug charges.

Daquan Tyrone Wainwright, 25, and London Sheryl Kebe, 18, both of Eider Loop Road in Jacksonville, were arrested by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29. Their charges are as follows:

Wainwright:

(12) Counts Trafficking Opium or Heroin

(2) Counts Trafficking Marijuana

(1) Count Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

(1) Count Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

(1) Count Manufacture Cocaine

(1) Count Manufacture Marijuana

(2) Counts Conspire to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.7 million secured bond.

Daquan Tyrone Wainwright, 25, and London Sheryl Kebe (Onslow County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

London Sheryl Kebe (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Daquan Tyrone Wainwright (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Kebe’s charges include:

Trafficking Opium or Heroin

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Manufacture Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance

She was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $258,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded to a domestic-related incident at a home on Eider Loop Road in Jacksonville. While at the home, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana and marijuana in plain view. The department’s Drug Enforcement Unit was notified and a search warrant was conducted.

Investigators found 2.5 kilos of Fentanyl, over 40 pounds of marijuana, two rifles and three handguns, one of which was stolen out of Pender County, and approximately $10,000. A 2021 Audi was also seized and a freeze and search warrant of the suspect’s bank account resulted in the seizure of an additional $10,000.