WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were busy utilizing proactive techniques while patrolling.

On August 27, deputies arrested Melanie Ruby Villarreal Chavez, 18, of Washington, and Jakeivyn Daison Clinton, 23, of Aurora were arrested on felony drug charges in separate incidents.

At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, deputies stopped Chavez in the Washington area for a criminal violation. A probable cause search was conducted of Chavez’s vehicle and 13 dosage units of fentanyl were recovered along with marijuana. Chavez was arrested a charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (Fentanyl), Simple Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chavez was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

Several hours later, Deputies used the same patrol skills that led to a traffic stop on Clinton in the Chocowinity area. A probable cause search was conducted on Clinton’s vehicle and approximately one gram of powder fentanyl was located along with marijuana. Jakeivyn Daison Clinton was arrested a charged with Felony Possession of Schedule II (Fentanyl), Possession of Marijuana up to ½ ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clinton was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sale/use or any other crime are encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111. You can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at (252) 974-6400 or go to www.p3tips.com/195.