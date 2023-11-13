NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A license checkpoint led to the arrest of two men on multiple charges after a chase that reached 100 mph from James City to Havelock.

On Monday, just after midnight, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a license checking station in the area of US Hwy 70 and Brown Drive in James City. A red Honda Civic approached the license checking station. The vehicle was being operated by Deandre Tyrone Davis, 30, and Steven Lance Blackburn Jr, 27, both of Havelock.

Deputies observed the odor of marijuana from the vehicle, at which time they asked the driver to pull to the side of the road. The vehicle then fled from the scene at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies observed several items being thrown from the passenger side window of the vehicle. Deputies were able to recover a gun that was thrown from the passenger side window.

Deputies pursued the vehicle at speeds in excess of 100 mph from the James City area to Havelock. The Havelock Police Department provided mutual assistance and deployed stop sticks near Chadwick Avenue and US Hwy 70 West. The stop sticks were successfully deployed and caused the suspect’s vehicle to lose air pressure in their front tires. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle on Shipman Road. Davis fled on foot and was taken into custody, Blackburn remained on scene and was taken into custody.

Davis was charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony flee to elude, possession of stolen firearm, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked, felony destruction of criminal evidence, and misdemeanor littering. Davis was issued a $50,000 secured bond and has a scheduled first appearance on November 13 at 9 a.m. in the Craven County Courthouse. Davis had an additional warrant out of Onslow County which had a preset bond of $25,000.

Blackburn Jr. was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, destruction of criminal evidence, carrying a concealed handgun, littering, and resisting a public officer. He was issued a $30,000 secured bond and has a scheduled first appearance on November 13 at 9 a.m. in the Craven County Courthouse.