Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Greenville residents were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 17 pounds of marijuana, money and a gun.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Thursday on Brook Creek Lane in Greenville following the execution of a search warrant at a home on the same street. Detectives found 17 pounds of marijuana and $3,689. A 9-millimeter handgun was also seized from the vehicle.

Ian Rahmaas Arrington, 42, and Maria Lauren Arrington, 40, of Greenville were charged with Trafficking in Marijuana and three counts each of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Both were booked on $150,000 secured bonds.