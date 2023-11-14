ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Robersonville residents are facing multiple drug charges and are both being held on $3 million bonds each after their arrests on Tuesday.

A drug investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 1512 Flat Swamp Church Road in Robersonville. They found guns, illegal drugs and cash during the search.

Lobelia Shaz-Neeka Williams, 39, and Brian Earl Gilliam, 34, both of Robersonville were arrested and are facing a number of charges. Williams was being held on a $3 million secured bond while Gilliam was held on a $3.02 million bond.

Additional charges are expected, according to the sheriff's office.