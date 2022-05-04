BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two suspects on drug-related charges. One of the suspects was being held under a $1.5 million bond.

Pamlico County Sheriff Scott Houston said Ricardo A. Gonzalez, 23, of Reelsboro, and Julio Cesar Lara, 44, of Washington, were arrested in two separate cases. The arrests were part of an investigation by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit that began in February into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Pamlico County.

Gonzalez was arrested on April 19 and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond. He was charged with the following:

Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

2 Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

2 Counts of Sell a Schedule II Controlled Substance

2 Counts of Deliver a Schedule II Controlled

2 Counts of Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for Controlled Substance

2 Counts of Trafficking in Opium

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not for Marijuana

Lara was arrested on April 28 in Pitt County by members of the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, which worked jointly to arrest him. Officials said he was a suspect related to the sale and trafficking of cocaine in Pamlico County. During the investigations, agents purchased trafficking amounts of cocaine from Lara.

During the arrest, law enforcement located a Glock Model 44 gun and approximately 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 bond.

Lara was charged with the following: