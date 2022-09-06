BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Pamlico County. One of the men is also facing charges of assault on a female.
On Sept. 2, Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault on a female. He was found with a gun and cocaine on him during the arrest. Peltier was also arrested on Aug. 16 and was facing several drug-related charges.
He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond for the assault charge and given a $750,000 secured bond on the drug charges.
He was charged with the following:
- Trafficking by possession of cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Possess weapon of mass destruction (sawed-off shotgun)
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resist delay obstruct public officer
- Assault on a female
In a separate case, O’brian Perez Smith, 43, of Grantsboro was arrested after a two-month drug investigation. It was not announced when Smith was arrested.
Smith was charged with the following crimes and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.
- 2 Counts PWIMSD Cocaine
- 2 Counts Sell Cocaine
- 2 Counts Deliver Cocaine
- 2 Counts Maintaining Vehicle