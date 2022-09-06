BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Pamlico County. One of the men is also facing charges of assault on a female.

On Sept. 2, Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault on a female. He was found with a gun and cocaine on him during the arrest. Peltier was also arrested on Aug. 16 and was facing several drug-related charges.

He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond for the assault charge and given a $750,000 secured bond on the drug charges.

He was charged with the following:

Trafficking by possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Possess weapon of mass destruction (sawed-off shotgun)

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist delay obstruct public officer

Assault on a female

In a separate case, O’brian Perez Smith, 43, of Grantsboro was arrested after a two-month drug investigation. It was not announced when Smith was arrested.

Smith was charged with the following crimes and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.