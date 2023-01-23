WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges.

Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Green’s charges include:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver a scheduled II drug

Possession of firearm by felon

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Carless and wreckless driving

Possession of a fictitious registration plate

Byrd was charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

On Jan. 18, officers with the Washington Police Department initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle operating in a careless and reckless manner. The vehicle was stopped and searched after officers saw items, later determined to be contraband, thrown from the vehicle.

Officers found cocaine and marijuana that were either thrown out or in their possession. It was also determined both were convicted felons and had two guns in the vehicle.