2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) - The Goldsboro Police Department is trying to find a dog that was allegedly stolen from its owner this week.

Police said the owner of a white German Shepard reported it was stolen sometime between Sunday and Monday.

The dog was last seen in the 500 Block of Windsor Creek Parkway.

If you have information about the location of this stolen dog call Goldsboro Police at 919-705-6582.