Two arrested on drug-related charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and are facing drug charges.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Chicobe Hopkins, 29, of 200 Genoa Ln. in Dudley and Khalil Al-Amin, 45, of 1404 Harrington St. in Washington. Both were arrested on Feb. 11 after investigators made purchases of fentanyl from Al-Amin.

Hopkins was charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Ecstasy (MDMA), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl. He was held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.

Al-Amin was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a School, Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl. He was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond.

After the purchase, a traffic stop was conducted. Al-Amin and Hopkins were found with heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy (MDMA) and marijuana in their possession.